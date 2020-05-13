Households borrow net HUF 105 bln in March

MTI – Econews

Households borrowed a little more than net HUF 105 billion in March, including HUF 75 bln in consumer loans and HUF 25 bln in home loans, state news wire MTI reports citing fresh data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

Image by Shutterstock.com

Banksʼ stock of consumer loans, which include credit disbursed under the governmentʼs pre-natal baby support scheme, came to HUF 3.163 trillion at the end of the month.

The stock of home loans reached HUF 3.704 tln.

Households were net depositors of HUF 126 bln in March, although a 5.7% weakening of the forint to the euro because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic added HUF 73 bln to the value of their FX deposits, lifting total retail deposit stock to HUF 9.772 tln at the end of the month.