Households’ assets increased by HUF 514 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

Households’ financial assets increased by HUF 514 billion in Q1, which is the most modest amount since the HUF 418 bln in Q3 2013, but in one year households increased by HUF 5 trillion, according to preliminary financial account data published by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) this week, says penzcentrum.hu.

The latest figures show that, in the first quarter, households suffered a revaluation loss of HUF 135 bln, mainly due to a HUF 248 bln devaluation of their holdings of listed shares and a HUF 226 bln devaluation of their investment certificates.

Households’ assets appreciated by HUF 208 bln, and a profit of HUF 344 bln could be recorded on non-listed shares and other equity.

The larger half of the annual increase in assets, HUF 2.5 trillion, came from exchange rate gains and other revaluations, of which the increase in the value of ownership interests in companies and enterprises amounted to HUF 2.2 tln, the economics website adds.