Household spending on catering services above EU avg

Bence Gaál

In 2018, Hungarians spent about 7.6% of their household expenditures on catering services, such as restaurant visits, slightly above the European Union average of 7%. according to statistical agency Eurostat.

In 2018, households in the EU spent more EUR 600 billion (equivalent to 3.8% of EU GDP) on catering services, Eurostat says.

The largest share of household expenditure devoted to such services was registered in Ireland (14.4%), Spain (13%), Malta (12.6%) and Greece (12.4%, 2017 data).

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest share was recorded in Romania (1.9%), followed by Poland (3%), and Lithuania (3.4%).

The statistical agency says that the share of total household expenditure devoted to catering services increased in most member states between 2008 and 2018. The fastest increase was reported in Malta (up from 8.2% in 2008, an increase of 4.4 percentage points). The second-fastest growth was registered in Ireland (up 2.9 pp), with Hungary coming in third with an increase of 2.5 pp.

In contrast, household expenditure on catering services fell in four member states where 2018 data is available. The largest decrease was recorded in Romania (down from 2.9% in 2008, a decrease of 1 pp), Spain (-0.8 pp), Slovakia (-0.5 pp) and the United Kingdom (-0.2 pp), while catering expenditure remained stagnated in Luxembourg.