Home loan outlays up over 50% in Q1, says MNB

MTI – Econews

Home loan outlays climbed 52% year-on-year to HUF 125.7 billion in the first quarter, according to data released in the “Trends in Lending” report released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) Wednesday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Outlays of consumer loans rose almost 41% to HUF 96.7 billion during the period.

Lending rates on home loan outlays averaged 5.3% in Q1, down half a percentage point from the equivalent period a year earlier. The average rate for consumer loan outlays fell two percentage points to 15.5% during the period.

Interest rate margins on home loan outlays widened by 0.2 percentage points to 4.6 percentage points. But the spread for consumer loan outlays narrowed one percentage point to 15.2 percentage points.

A survey of loan officers included with the report shows a little more than three-quarters of banks were more willing to grant home mortgage loans to clients in Q1, and almost 100% said this willingness would increase in the coming six months.