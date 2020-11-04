Home loan outlays reach HUF 91.4 bln in September

MTI – Econews

Hungarian households took out HUF 91.4 billion of home loans in September, the highest monthly level in years, state news wire MTI reports, citing fresh data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

Photo by Fabio Balbi/Shutterstock.com

Monthly home loan outlays averaged HUF 76.8 bln in the 12 months to September.

About three-quarters of home loan outlays in September went toward the purchase of resale homes.