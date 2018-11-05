Home loan outlays continue to moderate in September

MTI – Econews

Hungarian banks signed contracts for HUF 77.65 billion of new home loans in September, 34.85% more than in the same month a year earlier but 4.5% less than in August, data released by the National Bank of Hungary shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Monthly home loan outlays have been falling for three months straight since peaking in June, but they were still at high levels in September as similar levels were last seen during the autumn of 2003.

The average annual percentage rate of charge on home loans stood at 5.08% in September, up from 4.97% in August and up from 4.68% in September 2017. The annualized rate on home loans was 4.74% in September.