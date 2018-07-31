Home building permit issues down in H1 2018

MTI – Econews

The number of home building permits issued in the first half of 2018 fell 8.9% from the equivalent period a year earlier, to 18,066, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Monday, as reported by state news wire MTI.

The number of home building permits issued in Budapest fell 27% to 6,119. The number issued in county seats and cities with over 50,000 residents was down 3.5% to 4,111. The number in other cities was up 17.1% at 5,130, while some 2,706 permits, or 3.5% fewer, were issued in smaller settlements, MTI reported.

The number of completed homes increased 30.2% year-on-year to 6,517 in the first half. The number of such homes in Budapest rose 51.2% to 1,483. The number in county seats and cities with over 50,000 residents increased 11.9% to 1,686, while the number in other cities was up 23.4% at 1,942. Smaller settlements saw a rise of 49.3% to 1,406 completed homes.

Of newly built and completed homes, 54% were detached family houses, 36% were in buildings with multiple homes, and 6.2% were in gated communities. The average size of completed homes was up 5 square meters at 101 sqm by the end of June.

Private individuals built around half of the homes completed during the period, the KSH noted.