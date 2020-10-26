HIPA named CEEʼs top investment promotion agency again

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) has been recognized as the best investment promotion agency in Central Eastern Europe and Turkey at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), a high-profile international FDI event, state news wire MTI reports.

HIPA CEO Róbert Ésik

HIPA was acknowledged as the best investment promotion agency in the region for the second year in a row.

Last year, HIPA helped broker deals on 101 investment projects worth EUR 5.35 bln, creating 13,493 jobs. South Korean companies accounted for around 50% of investment volume and more than 30% of jobs created.

According to hipa.hu, the agencyʼs CEO Róbert Ésik said, "Hungary has strengthened its position in the field of electro-mobility and has become one of its centers in Europe. In the past three years, electro-mobility related investments totaled over EUR 3.5 billion in the country, creating more than 6,000 new jobs. South East Asian companies are key players in this respect, with SK Innovation being one of them, which opened its first and unique European production units in Komárom, creating more than 2,500 new workplaces in the region."

AIM is one of the most significant FDI-related events around the globe. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program was held online, with the participation of entrepreneurs, researchers, as well as high-level decision-makers from the business and government sector. The 2020 edition of the event primarily addressed the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 as well as possible alternatives for its management.

AIM is an initiative of the United Arab Emiratesʼ Ministry of Economy, held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.