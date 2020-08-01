HEPA launches HUF 1 billion SME ʼFit for Exportʼ program

remember me
The Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) on Friday announced the launch of a program, backed by HUF 1 billion in Finance Ministry funding, which will help SMEs enter foreign markets, state news wire MTI reports.
In the framework of the "Fit for Export" program, HEPA will identify 200 SMEs or microbusinesses that have potential to enter foreign markets and equip them with the information and guidance to exploit that potential.
HEPA CEO Balázs Hendrich said strengthening Hungarian companies to preserve their competitiveness and give them an edge over their foreign peers in the new economic order created by the pandemic is a priority.
