Healthy trade surplus in May

BBJ

The surplus in Hungaryʼs external trade in goods amounted to EUR 678 million in May, growing by EUR 185 mln year-on-year. In euro terms, the value of exports increased by 4.5%, while imports were worth 2.6% more compared to the same month of the previous year.

In May 2019, the value of exports amounted to EUR 9.428 billion, and that of imports to EUR 8.750 bln, according to a first estimate of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The share of European Union member states was 82% in exports, and 75% in imports.

In January-May 2019, exports were up 5.2% at EUR 46.044 bln, while imports rose 6.4% to EUR 43.268 bln. This resulted in a trade surplus in the first five months of EUR 2.776 bln, down EUR 347 mln on the corresponding period of 2018.

A second, more detailed reading of data for the external trade in goods in May will be published by the KSH on August 1.