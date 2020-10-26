Healthcare IT system budget increased by HUF 18.6 bln

Nicholas Pongratz

Funding earmarked for the acquisition of a complex IT system aimed at increasing patient safety and supporting the performance of administrative tasks related to patient care has been increased by HUF 18.6 billion to HUF 65.3 bln, partly using EU funds, writes Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The aim of the project is to improve the efficiency of the health sector and the quality of its services by implementing a complex development program in line with the objectives of the National Infocommunication Strategy.

The State Healthcare Center, the National Public Health Center, the National Institute of Pharmacy and Food Health, the National Infocommunication Service Provider Zrt. and the National Health Insurance Fund Manager are also participating in the development program as consortium leaders.