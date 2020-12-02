Healthcare expenditure below EU average

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, healthcare expenditure amounted to 6.7% of GDP in 2018, well below the EU average, according to data released by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

The EU average stood at 9.9%.

The largest shares were registered in Germany (11.5%) and France (11.3%), followed by Sweden (10.9%).

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest shares of expenditure were registered in Luxembourg (5.3%), Romania (5.6%), followed by Latvia (6.2%).

Relative to population size, healthcare expenditure was highest among the EU Member States in Denmark (EUR 5,260 per inhabitant), Luxembourg (EUR 5,220) and Sweden (EUR 5,040) in 2018, Eurostat notes.

In Hungary, the rate stood at EUR 917 per inhabitant, the fifth-lowest rate among member states.

The lowest expenditure per capita was registered in Romania (EUR 580), Bulgaria (EUR 590), and Poland (EUR 830)