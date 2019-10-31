Halloweenʼs commercial clout grows in Hungary

BBJ

More and more families in Hungary are getting into the spirit of Halloween festivities, according to a survey by toy store chain Regio Játék, which reveals that 77% of those asked celebrate either as part of events at school or at home, business news site vg.hu reported.

Many customs associated with Halloween in Western countries have become common in Hungary, including pumpkin head carving, dressing up, decorating homes, and trick or treating, generating billions of forints in retail sales during Halloween season, vg.hu notes.

The report also notes that the market for pumpkins suitable for carving into jack-oʼ-lanterns has exploded compared to a couple of decades ago, when they were not grown for this purpose at all.