Half of corporate tax returns received

Nicholas Pongratz

Almost half of corporate tax returns have already been received by the tax office, although more than 150,000 companies still have a month to do so due to the biggest tax relief from the coronavirus epidemic, according to Secretary of State for Taxation Norbert Izer, of the Ministry of Finance, writes novekedes.hu.

Image by Pixabay

The deadline for submitting the tax report and the related annual returns and paying the tax was extended by the government by four months, the secretary of state recalled.

In addition to tax breaks and a moratorium on loan repayments, most of the governmentʼs epidemiological decisions affected the postponement of annual reports.

In addition to the 600,000 companies and organizations, the change was a great help to accountants and auditors this spring, Izer stressed.