Half of companies halt recruiting

Nicholas Pongratz

Half of all companies have completely halted their recruitment activities, but there are examples of growing demand in some market segments, according to Trenkwalder’s labor market review, writes portfolio.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The recruitment and agency company expects the current coronavirus crisis to be profound but relatively short, lasting roughly three to six months.

Over the past week, Trenkwalder has consulted with more than 200 partner companies, 50% of whom have temporarily suspended their recruitment activities.

Currently, these companies are exploring ways to avoid mass layoffs, with the first step being to gain time by introducing time off or leave.

At the same time, 45% of companies surveyed are still demanding recruitment support, at least for certain jobs, portfolio.hu adds.