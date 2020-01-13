H5N8 bird flu detected at Hungarian farm

Bence Gaál

The National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) announced that it has detected the H5N8 strain of bird flu at a large turkey farm in Komárom-Esztergom country. Hungaryʼs chief veterinary officer ordered poultry to be kept indoors.

Image: Richard Wozniak/Shutterstock.com

In order to prevent the spreading of the disease, the authorities decided to put down all 53,500 turkeys at the farm, according to a statement posted online by Nébih. The owner of the farm will be compensated by the state.

A protection zone with a radius of 3 km has been established around the infected farm, as well as a monitoring zone with a radius of 10 km. Poultry farms within these zones will be visited by disease control professionals, who will take samples to ensure the birds are disease-free. Transport restrictions are also in effect.

Nébih says that the detected H5N8 subtype has not yet infected humans in Europe, and poultry products remain safe to consume.

The office says that the H5N8 virus strain first caused an outbreak in poultry in Asia in early 2014 and then appeared in Europe in November 2014. The disease was last detected in Hungary was in 2016-2017.