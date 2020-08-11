H1 mineral water, soft drink sales fall because of lockdown

MTI – Econews

Mineral water and soft drink sales volume in Hungary fell about 8% year-on-year to 1.177 billion liters in the first half as second-quarter sales plunged because of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of the Hungarian Mineral Water, Juice and Soft Drink Association told state news wire MTI.

First-quarter mineral water, juice, and soft drink sales climbed almost 10%, but sales dropped 19% in the Q2 as pandemic restrictions brought sales at catering establishments to a halt for a period, Kinga Hamza Bikfalvi told MTI. Mineral water sales fell 24% during the period, sales of flavored water and carbonated drinks dropped 11%, sales of 100%-fruit-content juices slipped 22% and sales of ice tea declined 22%, she added.

Members of the association account for more than 95% of mineral water bottlers and about 80% of soft drink makers in Hungary. Membersʼ combined revenue came to about HUF 250 billion last year.