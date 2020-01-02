GVA gap between Hungarian, EU-15 farms narrows

MTI – Econews

Gross value added (GVA) per hectare on Hungarian farms stood at 53% of the average in the 15 pre-enlargement European Union member states last year, up from 36% in 2010, Agriculture Minister István Nagy said in a written response to a query by an opposition MP posted on the website of Parliament, state news wire MTI reports.

In absolute terms, gross value added per hectare on Hungarian farms reached EUR 607 last year, over the EUR 527 average for new EU member states, but under the EUR 1,145 average for the EU-15, Nagy wrote, citing data from Eurostat.

The Eurostat data show that gross value added per hectare on farms in the Czech Republic reached EUR 379 last year, while the comparable figure was HUF 623 for Poland and EUR 185 for Slovakia.

"One of the most important goals of the Agriculture Ministry is increasing further the competitiveness of the farm sector. To achieve that, the ministry is using all of the policy tools at its disposal," Nagy wrote.