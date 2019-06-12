Guest nights up 3.2% in April

MTI – Econews

The number of guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary rose 3.2% year-on-year to 2,304,000 in April, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Wednesday.

Guest nights spent by Hungarian tourists were up 2.3% at 1,042,000.

Guest nights spent by foreign visitors climbed 4.0% to 1,262,000.

However, seasonal and calendar year-adjusted data show guest nights spent by foreigners falling by 1.7% and guest nights by domestic tourists dropping 1.4%.

Revenue of commercial accommodations increased 9.2% to HUF 42 billion. Accommodation revenue reached HUF 25 bln, catering revenue HUF 10 bln and revenue from other services was HUF 7.2 bln.

At hotels, revenue per available room jumped 9.6% to HUF 13,509. The average room price was up 9.3% at HUF 21,990.

Hungarians used SZÉP recreational voucher cards to pay for HUF 1.9 bln of products and services at commercial accommodations, around 30% more than a year before.

The occupancy rate at hotels rose a marginal 0.1 percentage points from April 2018 to 61.4%.

In January-April total guest nights were up 0.2% compared to the same period a year earlier, at 7,382,000.

Guest nights spent by Hungarians fell 0.4% to 3,540,000 and guest nights spent by foreign visitors were up 0.6% at 3,843,000 in the first four months of the year.

Combined revenue for the period was HUF 134 bln following a 7.2% growth.

KSH will publish data for May 2019 on July 11.