Guest nights rise 2.9% year-on-year in August

Guest nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary rose by 2.9% year-on-year in August, to 4.55 million, with the 5.7% increase in nights spent by domestic tourists the driving force behind the growth, according to monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Lake Balaton, the most popular destination among domestic tourists.

In August 2018, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 2.7% to nearly 740,000. However, the number of tourism nights spent by foreigners in commercial accommodation fell by 0.2% compared to the high base a year earlier, to some 2.05 million.

The number of foreign tourist nights increased in hotels, boarding houses and hostels, but fell in bungalows and campsites. In hotels, accounting for 70% of tourism nights, the rate of growth was 0.8%. Foreigners spent every second tourism night in the Budapest-Central Danube Region, 3.4% more than in the same month of the previous year.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals grew by 5.6% in August, exceeding 870,000. The number of tourism nights Hungarians spent in commercial accommodation grew by 5.7% to nearly 2.5 mln.

The number of domestic tourism nights increased in each type of accommodation and in all tourist regions except Lake Tisza. At Lake Balaton, the most popular region for domestic tourists, accommodation establishments recorded 0.8% more tourism nights.

Total gross revenues of commercial accommodation establishments grew by 12.2% to HUF 63 billion at current prices in August, within which accommodation fee revenues increased by 11% (to HUF 40 bln). Revenue per room increased by 11.4% to HUF 17,339. The occupancy rate at hotels rose by 2 percentage points to 75.8%.

In January–August 2018

In January–August 2018, compared to the first eight months of 2017, the total number of tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation establishments grew by 4.0% to more than 22 mln. Foreign guests spent 3.1% more (10.7 mln) and domestic guests 4.8% more (11.3 mln) nights in commercial accommodation.

Total gross sales in commercial accommodation establishments grew by 9.2% at current prices to a total of HUF 340 bln in the first eight months. Within this, accommodation revenues increased by 7.4% to nearly HUF 203 bln.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 2.2 percentage points to 61.8% in January-August.

On August 31, 2018, compared to the same date of the previous year, a total of 3,470 commercial accommodation establishments were in operation in Hungary, with 99,000 available rooms and nearly 359,000 bedspaces. The number of rooms was almost unchanged, but the number of bedspaces decreased by 1.2%.

Data for tourism nights spent in accommodation establishments in September 2018 and Q1-Q3 will be published on November 9.