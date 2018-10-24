Gross wage growth reaches 10.1% in August

BBJ

The average gross monthly wage in Hungary stood at HUF 321,200 in August, up 10.1% year-on-year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported in its first release published on its website.

Gross earnings growth has been in the double digits since early last year, lifted by an agreement on minimum wage increases as well as a labor shortage. The average net monthly wage was HUF 213,600, also up 10.1%. The average monthly wage included about HUF 11,291 in bonuses and benefits.

Excluding the some 114,500 Hungarians in so-called fostered (public) work programs, gross wages rose 8.8% to HUF 331,410 and net wages stood at HUF 220,387. Fostered workers working full time earned a gross monthly HUF 81,471 on average in August, 0.1% less than a year earlier. Real wage growth came to 6.5%, calculating with an August CPI of 3.4%.

In the business sector, which includes state-owned companies, gross wages were up 11.4% at HUF 332,174 in August. Excluding fostered workers they rose 11.2% to HUF 332,706. In the public sector, gross wages climbed 6.1% to HUF 299,648. The rise was 2.4% excluding fostered workers, to HUF 332,636 a month.

Hungarians working in industry earned a gross monthly HUF 340,070 on average in August. Construction workers earned HUF 247,120, those in the ICT sector made HUF 543,577 and those in finance and insurance got HUF 544,224. In the education sector, the average gross wage was HUF 318,088, and it was HUF 220,180 in health and social services.

In January-August 2018, the average gross monthly wage stood at HUF 324,300 and the average net monthly wage at HUF 215,700, both up 11.8% from the same period of last year. Real wages in January-August were up 9%, KSH said.