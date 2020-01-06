Gross earnings at HUF 365,100

BBJ

Full-time employees’ average gross nominal earnings amounted to HUF 365,100 in Hungary in October 2019, some 11.6% higher than a year earlier, according to a fresh release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Liptak Robert/Shutterstock.com

Average gross earnings amounted to HUF 375,300 excluding fostered workers.

Average net earnings were HUF 242,800 excluding tax benefits and HUF 250,200 including them.

Both average gross earnings and average net earnings excluding tax benefits grew by 11.6%, while average net earnings including tax benefits rose by 11.7% compared to the same period of 2018.

In the first 10 months of 2019, full-time employees’ average gross nominal earnings – as defined by KSH – at corporations employing at least five persons, budgetary institutions and non-profit organizations which are significant in respect of employment, amounted to HUF 360,400 and to HUF 370,500 excluding fostered workers.

During these months, average net earnings were HUF 239,700 excluding tax benefits, and HUF 247,100 including them.

Both average gross earnings and average net earnings excluding tax benefits grew by 10.9%, while average net earnings including tax benefits rose by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year, KSH says.

Average gross earnings were the highest in financial and insurance activities (HUF 657,500) and the lowest (HUF 236,800) in accommodation and food service activities.

Full-time employees’ average gross earnings amounted to HUF 394,100 for men and to HUF 328,500 for women, representing increases of 11.5% and 10.1%, respectively over one year.

Average gross earnings of full-time employees under the age of 25 reached HUF 278,600, were HUF 375,900 for those between 25–54 years of age and HUF 355,000 for those over 54 years. The year-on-year growth of earnings in the above age groups was 16.5%, 11.2%, and 10.8% respectively.

Average gross regular earnings (gross earnings without premiums and one-month bonuses) were estimated at HUF 337,900, 10.5% higher than a year earlier.

Along with the 3.3% rise in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year, real earnings increased by 7.4%, KSH says.