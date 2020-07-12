Govʼt to weigh proposal to streamline public procurement procedures

MTI – Econews

The Economic Defense Operative Board will make proposals to the government to strengthen the food sector and streamline public procurement procedures, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Speaking after a meeting of the body earlier this week, at which the heads of national food safety authority Nebih and the Public Procurement Authority participated, Varga said there should be more locally-produced food in cafeterias in schools and other institutions.

He said public procurement rules should be streamlined to support a speedier economic recovery, adding that such contracts affect about 7% of GDP.

László Kovács, the chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, said the proposal on public procurements affects both national and European Union rules. It would simplify procedures and bring negotiations between buyers and suppliers to the forefront, while maintaining transparency and preserving competition, he added

Fielding a question at the press conference, Varga said the governmentʼs projection for a 3% economic contraction this year could pan out, but he added that the deficit would have to be re-calculated.

The government earlier projected a general government deficit equivalent to 2.9% of GDP, calculated according to the EUʼs accrual-based accounting rules.

On Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said Hungaryʼs cashflow-based deficit reached HUF 1.837 trillion at the end of June, climbing by more than HUF 785 billion from a month earlier.