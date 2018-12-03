Govʼt to spend over HUF 150 bln on Hungarian Village program

MTI – Econews

The government will spend at least HUF 150 billion on developments as part of the Hungarian Village program in 2019 in order to maintain or increase populations in rural areas, Gergely Gulyás, the Minister heading the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at the weekend, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The minister said HUF 75 bln will be earmarked for developing public services, HUF 25 bln on home purchase subsidies aimed to help village residents stay in their communities and at least a further HUF 50 bln for developing the road network.

Talks are underway on government funding of a further HUF 25 bln, which will also be made available for road developments in small communities.

Of the HUF 150 bln of funding already allocated, HUF 25 bln will be financed from the Road Fund and HUF 125 bln from the general budget reserves.