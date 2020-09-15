Govʼt to introduce new recovery measures in coming weeks

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will support the economic recovery with new measures in the coming weeks, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said at an annual general meeting of the Joint Venture Association on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Mihály Varga (Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

The main economic policy task during the second wave of the pandemic will be to keep the economy functioning, to preserve workplaces and to support businesses, Varga told the meeting.

He said government support of corporate investments had been of "key importance" in reducing the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The government wants to see businesses come out of the crisis stronger than before, which is why it will work to promote investments through continued tax reductions, increased subsidy allocations, expanded credit programs and job preservation measures, he added.