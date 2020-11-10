Govʼt to increase support for employment of disabled

Nicholas Pongratz

Despite the epidemic situation, the government will increase the support amount for the employment of people with disabilities by HUF 2 billion, the State Secretary for Social Affairs and Social Inclusion Attila Fülöp, of the Ministry of Human Capacities, said in Mohács (200 km south of Budapest), according to origo.hu.

Illustrative photo by nullplus / Shuttestock.com

Fülöp said at a press conference held before visiting the renovated plant of ERFO Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. that in 2021, the cabinet will provide HUF 45.6 bln to support accredited companies that employ people with disabilities.

According to the state secretary, increasing support in this area is particularly important, as people with disabilities also need to be able to work and make a living at home or in a residential institutional setting.