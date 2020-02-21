Govʼt to exempt apiculture product sale earnings from PIT

remember me
Hungaryʼs government will exempt beekeepersʼ earnings from sales of apiculture products from the personal income tax, Agriculture Minister István Nagy announced yesterday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Nagy said supporting beekeepers is "a pillar" of the governmentʼs climate protection measures.
This year the government doubled a pollination subsidy beekeepers get to HUF 1,000 per hive.
Nagy earlier noted that Hungaryʼs honey output has been halved to just 15,000 tonnes per year, but warned that an even bigger problem is the impact the declining number of hives has on pollination which affects the national economy.
