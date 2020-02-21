Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Govʼt to exempt apiculture product sale earnings from PIT

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, February 21, 2020, 09:50

Hungaryʼs government will exempt beekeepersʼ earnings from sales of apiculture products from the personal income tax, Agriculture Minister István Nagy announced yesterday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image: Pexels

Nagy said supporting beekeepers is "a pillar" of the governmentʼs climate protection measures.

This year the government doubled a pollination subsidy beekeepers get to HUF 1,000 per hive.

Nagy earlier noted that Hungaryʼs honey output has been halved to just 15,000 tonnes per year, but warned that an even bigger problem is the impact the declining number of hives has on pollination which affects the national economy.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Inkjet Printers: Keep it Simple (and Cheap)

    Companies looking at printer acquisition usually consider two options: inkjet or laser based products. In the past, customers preferred laser printers, a solution providing large quantity printing at a relatively affordable price, while inkjet printing was considered more an option for home users and small companies. But technologies have changed significantly and laser may not be the obvious choice for cost-saving printing any more. Especially if you add environment protection to the decision factors, says Csaba Dobos, Epson Europe Business Account Manager.

     

Related articles