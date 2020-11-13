Govʼt to cut VAT rate on take-out to 5%

remember me
The government has decided to reduce the VAT rate on take-out food to 5%, level with the rate for dining in at restaurants, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a weekly radio interview on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Orbán told Kossuth Rádió that he decided on the measure on the recommendation of the chairman of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK).
He said he could put his signature on the step on Friday morning.
Dining in at restaurants has been banned since Wednesday under restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Hungaryʼs main VAT rate is 27%.
