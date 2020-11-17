Govʼt to cut taxes to preserve jobs

Nicholas Pongratz

Addressing the matter of another proposal by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) to suspend the local business tax and reduce the corporate tax rate, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told Kossuth Rádió in an interview that the climb would be steep but necessary.

Photo by Nor Sham Soyod / Shutterstock.com

"I am committed to tax cuts of a tangible scale in 2021, whether the central budget has to carry that burden or municipal councils, too," he added. He said financing central government or local government expenditures is "secondary" to preserving jobs.

"We have to cut taxes in any case, because if we donʼt cut taxes there wonʼt be jobs," he said.