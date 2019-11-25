Govʼt to boost support for beekeepers by 25%

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will raise support for beekeepers by 25% from next year, Agriculture Minister István Nagy told a national apiculture convention in Gödollő, on the outskirts of Budapest, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Nagy said a pollination subsidy, introduced this year, would be doubled from next year to HUF 1,000 per hive. Total subsidies for beekeepers will climb to just under HUF 1 billion, he added.

Filling beekeepersʼ ranks is becoming more difficult as the professionʼs profitability declines, he said. Honey output has been halved to just 15,000 tonnes a year, but an even bigger problem is the impact the declining number of hives has on pollination which has a broad impact on the national economy, he added.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported last week, some 13 EU member states announced their support of a package put forward by Hungary to support the EUʼs beekeepers as well as tighten restrictions on cheap, adulterated honey from Asia.