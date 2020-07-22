Gov’t seeks to promote non-traditional forms of employment

Nicholas Pongratz

The government is to promote the spread of non-traditional forms of employment with the most up-to-date regulations, which is in the interests of both employers and employees, says State Secretary for Employment Policy Sándor Bodó, of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, according to origo.hu.

Bodó said that, based on the experience gained during the coronavirus epidemic, teleworking has proven itself in many areas and is beneficial for both employers and employees.

As this solution helps to protect jobs and contributes to increasing employment, extensive consultations have begun among actors within the economy on the amendment of the rules for telework.

Changes at the legislative level may be submitted to Parliament as early as this fall, Bodó added.