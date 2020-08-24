Govʼt Securities Plus bond subscriptions rises to HUF 4.675 tln

Nicholas Pongratz

Subscription of the Hungarian Government Securities Plus bond (MAP+) for retail investors has reached HUF 4.6749 trillion, according to weekly data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK).

Photo courtesy of Mihály Vargaʼs Facebook page

The latest weekly subscription of the MAP+, launched a year ago in June, reached HUF 21.4 billion, during a shortened work week due to the August 20 national holiday, down from HUF 42.2 bln in the previous week.

MAP+, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.