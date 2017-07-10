Gov’t reallocates HUF 22.4 bln from budget reserves

MTI – Econews

The government is reallocating HUF 22.4 billion in reserves earmarked for "extraordinary government measures" in this yearʼs budget, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows.

Some HUF 4.7 bln is being reallocated for investments and renovations overseen by the Prime Ministerʼs Office.

The allocation for investments related to churches is getting a HUF 3.1 bln top-up and HUF 1 bln more is going to support the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the poet János Arany.

An additional HUF 3.6 bln is being allocated for investments overseen by the Public Procurement Directorate of the Ministry for National Economy and HUF 2 bln more has been made available for the purchase and completion of public-private partnerships (PPPs).