Govʼt raises big companies investment subsidy scheme allocation

MTI – Econews

The government is raising this yearʼs allocation for a program that supports investments at big companies by HUF 40 billion to HUF 80 bln, Minister of Finance Mihály Varga said on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock.com

Following a more expansionary fiscal policy, temporarily, is necessary for the economic recovery, but the government is not giving up on its fiscal goals, Varga said.

Economic playersʼ confidence must be maintained along with their willingness to make investments, he added.

Under the scheme, subsidies have been awarded supporting almost HUF 300 bln in investments at big companies.