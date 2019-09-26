Gov’t plans centralized public transport financing

BBJ

The Hungarian government aims to centralize the financing of the public transport system, being the exclusive fiscal supporter in future, independent daily Népszava reports, citing the latest resolution published in the official gazette, Magyar Közlöny.

According to the new public transport and bus strategy, the government will purchase only Hungarian-designed or domestically assembled vehicles.

State-of-the-art German and Chinese buses are manufactured in Hungary, but there are hardly any Hungarian manufacturers on the market, Népszava notes.

In three years the government will buy only electric-powered vehicles, with the entire bus fleet to be renewed by 2028, Népszava reports.