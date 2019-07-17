Gov’t pays more than HUF 10 bln annually to Hungaroring

BBJ

The Hungarian government grants more than HUF 10 billion annually to the Hungaroring F1 motorsport racetrack in Mogyoród (22 km northeast of Budapest), which is owned by Austrian company Ostermann Kft., news portal hvg.hu reported.

Ostermann made HUF 2.4 bln after tax profit and operated with 19% profit margin. The share of ticket sales within Hungaroring’s earnings are weakening. Some 71%, HUF 13 bln of it came from state grants, hvg.hu said.

Calculating with three guest nights and nearly 30,000 foreign visitors, some HUF 289,000 would have to be spent by each foreign guests to cover the costs of HUF 13 bln state grant. An average visitor spends HUF 15,000 a day, according to the Hungarian Tourism Agency, which means that Hungaroring’s state money is financed mainly by taxpayers, hvg.hu reported.