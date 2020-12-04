Govʼt orders local council tax freeze

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungaryʼs government has ordered a local council tax freeze in a decree published in the latest issue of the official Magyar Közlöny, according to economics website novekedes.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The decree, issued with state-of-emergency powers conferred by Parliament, prohibits local councils from raising taxes or introducing new taxes in 2021. It also requires them to ensure the same tax exemptions and tax preferences in effect at present in 2021.

Mayor of Budapest Gergely Karácsony had earlier said that the capital cityʼs leaders were weighing the introduction of a 0.5% "jumpstart" tax on high-turnover business until the capital recovers from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.