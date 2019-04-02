Govʼt mandates export development measures

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government has mandated a number of measures to boost the exports of local businesses in a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Illustration: Shutterstock.com



The resolution notes that the government approved the National Export Strategy and mandates the publication of the plan, in condensed form, on the government website.

The resolution targets "special support" for exports branches of the economy with high growth potential, especially in the healthcare, food, construction, farming and creative sectors. The resolution details support in these sectors for diagnostic equipment, traumatology implants, radiology products, biotechnology and pharmaceutical production; for meat and poultry products as well as fruit and vegetables; for engineering services and "innovative construction industry solutions"; for seeds, farm machinery and farm IT; and for fashion and design.

The resolution also seeks to build on the potential of universities, incubators, model farms and funds of Magyar Eximbank to preserve the competitiveness of, further strengthen, and grow the exports of local businesses.