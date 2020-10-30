Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Govʼt launches social consultations on 2021-2027 EU funding cycle

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, October 30, 2020, 13:00

Hungaryʼs government on Thursday launched a three-month round of social consultations on the next 2021-2027 European Union funding cycle, state news wire MTI reports.

Observations and remarks can be made until the end of January at palyazat.gov.hu, state secretary for EU developments Szabolcs Ágostházy said.

Hungary is set to get EUR 51.3 billion during the funding period, including EUR 16.7 bln from the Next Generation EU instrument.

The government will continue its practice of pre-financing EU-funded projects and expects to call the first tender for the 2021-2027 money in Q1 2021, Ágostházy said. The first transfers of the fresh funding from Brussels are not expected to arrive until Q3 2021, he added.

The government has been pre-financing EU-supported projects for years to prevent a backup at the end of the funding period. The practice impacts the cash flow-based general government deficit but not the accrual-based ESA gap.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles