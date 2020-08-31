Govʼt launches domestic food campaign

Nicholas Pongratz

The government is launching a campaign to promote domestic products, Minister of Agriculture István Nagy said in Dunaharaszti (20 km south of Budapest), writes origo.hu.

At the Ficsor Dairy Farm, Nagy said that Hungarian agriculture had demonstrated its self-sufficiency during the pandemic and that domestic food production successfully removed obstacles and responded quickly to increased demands.

He added that the governmentʼs goal is that the backbone of the domestic food supply should be formed by family farms, Hungarian food production and processing, and small and medium-sized enterprises.