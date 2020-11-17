Govʼt exempts hospitality, leisure sector from employer tax

Nicholas Pongratz

The government has exempted companies operating in the hospitality and leisure sector from paying the employerʼs tax burden; in addition to providing about HUF 5 billion in tax relief to those affected in November, this will ensure the retention of their jobs and the payment of their November wages, said State Secretary for Taxation Izer Norbert, of the Ministry of Finance, according to novekedes.hu.

Photo by David Tadevosian / Shutterstock.com

There is no need to submit a separate application or declaration, the state secretary indicated, adding that it will be enough for those concerned to simply tick the fields created for this purpose in their monthly tax and contribution returns.

The November return must be sent by December 12 and the tax must be paid by that date.

According to the calculations of the ministry, almost 15,000 companies will be affected by the exemption, Izer said.