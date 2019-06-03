Govʼt earmarks HUF 3.6 bln for student summer jobs

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will again make subsidies available to businesses and local councils to hire students for summer jobs this year, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said on Saturday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

(Image: Shutterstock)



The government is allocating HUF 3.6 billion for the Student Summer Work Program this year, Varga said. The funding could support as many as 30,000 summer jobs, he added.

The monies will cover 75% of wages and payroll taxes for student hires between the ages of 16 and 25 at private businesses in July and August. Local council-owned companies will enjoy a 100% subsidy for student hires during the period.

Last year, more than 29,000 students participated in the program.