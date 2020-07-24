Govʼt earmarks HUF 35 bln for healthcare industry tech upgrades

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government allocated HUF 35 billion in funding to support technology upgrades for healthcare industry companies in a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The resolution instructs the finance minister to ensure the HUF 35 bln is allocated for the purpose to the Innovation and Technology Ministryʼs chapter in this yearʼs budget. The Innovation and Technology Ministry is tasked with announcing a subsidy program for the funding.

The government declared its support in the resolution for implementing strategic projects and programs that support developments in the domestic healthcare industry with the aim of reducing the countryʼs import exposure in a state of emergency related to the pandemic.