Govʼt earmarks almost 22 bln for crisis-hit farm, food sector

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Agriculture Ministry has allocated almost HUF 22 billion in grants to support farmers and food processors hit by the coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports, citing decrees published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

The temporary measures are part of a larger government scheme to shield the economy from fallout from the pandemic.

The ministry earmarks HUF 8 bln for grants to support food processors. Companies may apply for grants up to HUF 125,000 per employee.

Another decree allocates HUF 1.4 bln in grant money, up to HUF 500,000 per employee, for gardening companies.

A separate decree allocates HUF 1 bln for grants for sheep farmers. Farmers may apply for up to HUF 1,200 per head of livestock.

The decree also earmarks HUF 1 bln in grant money for cattle farmers, up to HUF 4,000 per cow, and HUF 1.8 bln for dairy farmers, up to HUF 8,500 per cow.

It allocates HUF 1.2 bln for vegetable and mushroom growers. The scale of the awards is determined by the size of growing areas and whether they are indoors or outdoors.

Another decree allocates HUF 1 bln in grant money for beekeepers up to HUF 1,000 per hive.

Another decree allocates HUF 3 bln for poultry farmers and HUF 2.75 bln for hog farmers.

Another earmarks HUF 500 million in grant money for fish farms, up to HUF 500,000 per employee.

Another decree allocates HUF 250 mln for horse farmers, up to HUF 80,000 per mare.

The application periods for the grant money vary, but fall in June or July.