Govʼt approves framework of Hungarian Village Program

MTI – Econews

The government has approved the framework of the Hungarian Village Program, which aims to maintain or grow populations in communities with under 5,000 residents, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

As part of the program, the government wants to allocate some HUF 30 billion to preserve the building heritage of villages and support home purchases by residents in public service, such as General practitioners, dentists and nurses, Gulyás said.

Other elements of the scheme include kindergarten and daycare developments, pavement renovation, the construction of areas for sport and the upkeep of cemeteries, he added.