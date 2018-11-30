Govʼt allocates funding for healthcare pay rises

remember me
Hungaryʼs government has decided to allocate HUF 14.1 billion for doctorsʼ and nursesʼ pay rises next year and HUF 79.4 bln in 2020, Minister of Human Capacities Miklós Kásler announced on Thursday, as reported by state news agency MTI.
Wages will rise by 8% from July 2019; by 14% and 20% from January and November, respectively, of the following year; and by 30% from 2021, Kásler said.
The pay rises will also apply to non-medical personnel with college or university degrees.
