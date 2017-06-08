Government wonʼt top up funding for Metro 3 renovation

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs central government will not top up funding for the renovation of the capitalʼs Metro 3 line, so the city council will dip into savings to make up for the shortfall, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós said at a press conference on Thursday, as reported by state news wire MTI.

A delegation of officials from the central government and the capitalʼs public transport companies is expected to visit Brussels next week to discuss how the city can cover additional renovation costs from residuals without being sanctioned, MTI reported.

The renovation of the northern stretch of the metro could start at the end of September, Tarlós said. New tenders will be called for the renovation of the other two stretches, he added.

Earlier, the mayor put the cost of renovating the line at HUF 135-140 billion.

Renovation of Budapestʼs busiest metro line, which is in the worst condition of the cityʼs metro lines, was originally scheduled to have begun already, with the start already pushed back several times. Opposition parties have repeatedly claimed that the line is in a dangerous condition, a claim rejected by Tarlós.

Foreigners arriving in Budapest by air are transported by bus from the airport to the terminus of the Metro 3 line, and use this line to get downtown. Professionals earlier claimed that the line should have been renovated years earlier, according to media reports.