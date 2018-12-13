Government to raise pensions by 2.7% in 2019

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government will raise pensions by 2.7% next year, a decree published in the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows, state news wire MTI reported.

Hungaryʼs government raises pensions each year by at least the rate of inflation. Pensioners get a top-up if CPI is higher than expected.

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) put annual average inflation for next year at 3.1% in its latest quarterly Inflation Report published in September. The central bank will publish its next Inflation Report in one week.