Government securities popular among retail investors in 2017

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 1.735 trillion in 2017, bringing the total stock to HUF 6.803 tln at the end of the year, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Monday.

The rise exceeded the HUF 1.551 tln increase in 2016. Including EUR 0.4 billion of euro-denominated retail PEMÁK bonds, the year-end stock neared HUF 6.939 tln, national news agency MTI reports.

Premium Hungarian Government Securities (PMÁPs) accounted for HUF 933 bln of the total increase last year. The stock of three and five-year PMÁPs, which pay 3.5%-3.88% interest, reached HUF 1.976 tln at yearʼs end.

One-Year Hungarian Government Securities (1MÁPs) accounted for HUF 473 bln of the full-year increase, as their stock reached HUF 3.110 tln.

The remainder of the increase was in the new Two-Year Hungarian Government Securities (2MÁPs), offering 2.5% interest, which generated net sales of almost HUF 377 bln.

The stock of Bonus Hungarian Government Securities (BMÁPs) rose HUF 3 bln to HUF 481.1 bln. The stock of Baby Bonds rose HUF 11 bln to HUF 38.2 bln.

Net redemptions of Six-Month Government Securities (FMÁPs) and Treasury Savings Bills (KTJs) reduced their stock to HUF 351.9 bln and HUF 468.7 bln, respectively.

In December alone, net sales of retail government securities totaled HUF 135.2 bln. Sales of PMÁPs (HUF 72.4 bln) and FMÁPs (HUF 60.7 bln) made up the bulk of the purchases.