Government looks to boost fish consumption

BBJ

Fish consumption in Hungary has increased in the last 10 years, but is still far below the EU average; the Ministry of Agriculture is working to double the annual average of 5.7 kg per capita in Hungary, according to penzcentrum.hu.

According to State Secretary Sándor Farkas, fish farming is of national importance and contributes to the stability and sustainable development of rural regions.

Among the measures already taken to encourage fish consumption, Farkas highlighted the reduction of the VAT on fish meat from 27% to 5% and the introduction of the Quality Hungarian Fish trademark to distinguish Hungarian fish and fish products and to increase consumer confidence and demand.

Hungarian fish are delicious, and their consumption is extremely healthy, the state secretary stressed, according to penzcentrum.hu.